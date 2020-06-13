CORONAVIRUS

Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,581 new positive cases reported in Fla., 189 in SWFL

Published: June 13, 2020 10:38 AM EDT
Updated: June 13, 2020 10:39 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 73,552 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 71,589 Florida residents and 1,963 non-Florida residents. There are 2,925 deaths reported and 11,874 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,371,401 tests administered in Florida. A total of 73,552 tests have come back positive, and 1,296,861 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 73,552 (up from 70,971)
Deaths: 2,925 (up from 2,877)

  • 2,581 total new cases reported Saturday
  • 48 total new deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 6,673 (up from 6,484)
Deaths: 295 (up from 289)

  • 189 total new cases reported Saturday
  • 6 total new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 2,634 (up from 2,563) – 131 deaths (3 new)
Collier County: 2,435 (up from 2,364) – 60 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 529 (up from 522) – 73 deaths (1 new)
DeSoto County: 348 (up from 329) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 110 (up from 109) – 1 death
Hendry County: 617 (up from 597) – 20 deaths (1 new)

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

