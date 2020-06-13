Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,581 new positive cases reported in Fla., 189 in SWFL

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 73,552 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 71,589 Florida residents and 1,963 non-Florida residents. There are 2,925 deaths reported and 11,874 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,371,401 tests administered in Florida. A total of 73,552 tests have come back positive, and 1,296,861 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 73,552 (up from 70,971)

Deaths: 2,925 (up from 2,877)

2,581 total new cases reported Saturday

48 total new deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 6,673 (up from 6,484)

Deaths: 295 (up from 289)

189 total new cases reported Saturday

6 total new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 2,634 (up from 2,563) – 131 deaths (3 new)

Collier County: 2,435 (up from 2,364) – 60 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 529 (up from 522) – 73 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 348 (up from 329) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 110 (up from 109) – 1 death

Hendry County: 617 (up from 597) – 20 deaths (1 new)

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

