Protests planned for Saturday at Seed to Table in Collier County

Two protests are planned for Saturday at Seed to Table Market in Collier County.

The first is organized by the business owner, Alfie Oakes, and is billed as an All Lives Matter demonstration and show of support for law enforcement. It’s scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Oakes said the protest will show the world “the silent majority can no longer remain silent,” and will also show love for the community, including local businesses.

The second protest begins at 2 p.m. and is in response to controversial comments made by Oakes calling the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement hoaxes in a Facebook post.

It didn’t take long after the post for activists to petition the school districts of Lee and Collier counties to sever ties with Oakes. Both did so quickly.

The organizers of the 2 p.m. protest said their main concern was with the business’ ties to the schools, and with that issue out of the way, Saturday’s protest is about sending a message.

“We don’t just want to send a message to Alfie; this is to Naples, this is to Collier, this is to Lee. We’re standing up, and there’s more of us than there are of them. What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna go out there and stand arm in arm and support our neighbors,” said Kris Knudson with the Activist Protection League of Southwest Florida.

The group said they have been in close contact with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to make sure their protest goes safely and smoothly.

“What we are stressing is, above all, safety. We have been working very hard to make sure everyone is aware of what our constitutionally guaranteed rights are, what the county expects as far as what civil laws regarding traffic and things of that nature,” Knudson said.

The group will assemble at the North Collier Regional Park and will walk the sidewalk to Seed to Table Market. They expect to wrap up by 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said they do have plans in place to allow a peaceful protest while keeping the community safe.

Oakes was quick to come out publicly after his post received the backlash it did. He said he never could have imagined what he said would be interpreted as racist.

“It’s a tragedy what happened to George Floyd; 100 percent it’s a tragedy, but it does not warrant, you know, defunding the police department or having no law and order,” he told WINK News. “A lot of the people on these posts are from other states that were making really nasty comments and there is a lot of local people that maybe see things differently and that’s the great thing of our country.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know