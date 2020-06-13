Law enforcement on hand in Collier County during protests to keep peace

Sherriff’s Deputies, firefighters and emergency medical staff were all on the scene at Seed To Table today as hundreds gathered, both in support of and to denounce, social media comments made by Owner Alfie Oakes.

But keeping large quantities of people safe takes much planning. “We just finished a briefing a little while ago and discussed our plan this we have to situate so we’ve been working very closely every single day,” said Tony Camps, Deputy Chief of Collier County EMS.

Paul Groves from Collier County’s Sherriff’s Office said the scene, at times, “looks a little concerning.”

But even the protesters were happy to have law enforcement around to keep the peace. “We have been in close contact with CCSO all week. We have a shared interest in public safety and freedom of expression,” said Kris Knudson of the Activist Protection League.

Just as one of the counter protesters was leaving, his leg gave out and the first responders were on hand to bandage him up, get him water, and helped him on his way.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Drew Hill

