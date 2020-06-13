Flood Advisory in effect for Lee and Collier counties

A flood advisory has been issued for coastal Lee and Collier counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for west central Collier County until 7:45 p.m.

Thunderstorms across the area have produced two to four inches of heavy rain so far. Another two to four inches are expected.

Flooding can affect creeks and streams, underpasses, highways, and other streets. Areas impacted by his flood warning include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, and Naples Manor.

Many people in those and other communities like Fort Myers and Naples are staying inside to protest themselves from the wet weather and flood conditions.

However, some people headed out to actually enjoy the large volumes fo water.

“I saw like the whole street flooded and I was like yea I’m going out there,” said Brady Jones of Cape Coral. His mom Jill just said let the kids have fun.

“We really needed the rain this time of year so just why not let your kids just go and play in the rain,” she said.

Cape Coral Police have also issued a Flood Alert for the Beach Parkway West area of Cape Coral where there is severe flooding in the roadway.

Avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

FLOOD ADVISORY ⛈☔️

In effect across coastal Lee and Collier counties until 4:30 PM due to quick 1 – 3” of rain with even more expected. Please watch for street flooding! @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/H5IPjn9tZD — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 13, 2020

FLASH FLOODING WARNING ⚠️⛈

In effect until 7:45 PM for Collier County. 2 – 4” of rain has fallen and even more is expected. Watch for flooding Pelican Bay, Naples, Golden Gate, and Lely! @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/GF4NnWxVzQ — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 13, 2020

Storms will remain active throughout the evening and should dry up at sunset.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know