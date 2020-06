Death investigation along I-75 on-ramp from Golden Gate Pkwy. in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning they are conducting a death investigation along the I-75 on-ramp from eastbound Golden Gate Parkway.

The on-ramp has reopened.

No further information has been made available.

