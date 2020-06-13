Bonita Springs Elementary School front office roof collapses

Part of a front office roof at Bonita Springs Elementary School collapsed Saturday evening.

The front atrium structure of the school as well as the Principal’s office are the only affected parts according to the Bonita Springs Fire Department. The cafeteria and classrooms were unaffected.

There were no injuries and the fire department is investigating.

The cause is believed to be from the amount of rain that has fallen lately.

Officials are still assessing the damage to figure out when repairs will begin.

