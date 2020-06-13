Arrest made in March fatal hit-and-run in Immokalee

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in March in Immokalee.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Arturo Ruiz-Lopez was driving the vehicle that struck a 70-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

Ruiz-Lopez, 55, is in the Collier County Jail on a charge of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

Troopers found Ruiz-Lopez’s 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis on March 25, a day after the crash, with help from a Crime Stoppers tip.

The FHP said the victim was walking in the crosswalk of SR-29 at Farm Workers Way when a vehicle being driven by Ruiz-Lopez failed to stop and hit her.

Ruiz-Lopez admitted to investigators he struck the woman, but went home so he could “access his anxiety medication.” He said he was planning to contact someone about the crash the next day.

Writer: WINK News

