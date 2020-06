WINK News Roundtable: FGCU experts talk pandemic trends

The numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic are all over the place Friday, as we checked in with our panel of FGCU experts.

Coronavirus cases are up in the region, unemployment is down, but maybe not as much as I thought.

Watch the video above for the full discussion hosted by WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know