Suspect sought who sexually assaulted Lehigh Acres teen

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Lehigh Acres last night.

The victim was walking in the area of Gary Lane and Gordon Avenue South just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th.

A man driving a silver sedan drove by the girl twice, and on the second trip he exited the vehicle and forced the girl into his car at knifepoint.

After driving her a short distance, he forced the victim to perform sexual intercourse.

A short time later, he drove her back to the area of Gary Lane and told her to get out of the car. The driver was last seen driving eastbound on Gordon Avenue South.

The suspect is described as a male, in his 40s, with a medium build, short black hair and a goatee.

Friday afternoon, the victim sat down with detectives and was able to provide enough information to create a sketch of his likeness.

Anyone who may recognize this man, or who may have seen the silver sedan in the area of Gary Lane and Gordon Avenue South around 6 p.m. last night is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

