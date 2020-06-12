Small airplane makes an emergency landing on I-75 in Collier County

A small plane made an emergency landing on I-75 in Collier County Friday morning.

According to an FAA spokesperson: “A P2004 light sport aircraft landed on Interstate 75, three miles north of Naples Airport in Florida at 9:50 a.m. The aircraft departed from Orlando Sanford International Airport and was inbound to Naples when it landed. Local authorities will release the names of both people aboard, who reported no injuries to the FAA. The FAA will investigate.”

The incident caused the southbound entry ramp to be shut down, but I-75 remained open to traffic.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, deputies said.

