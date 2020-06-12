Remembrance events Friday for victims of Pulse Nightclub massacre four years ago

Friday marks four years since the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire inside the packed club on June 12th, 2016. Mateen was later shot and killed by the police.

At the time, the shooting was the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in modern history. It was later passed by the shooting in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on concertgoers leaving 58 dead.

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to fly at half staff in remembrance of the victims.

There are also several events planned for today in the Orlando area to honor those killed.

Among them, the onePULSE Foundation will hold a virtual annual remembrance ceremony. The pre-taped ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will air on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Author: CBS LOCAL MIAMI Writer: Lincoln Saunders

