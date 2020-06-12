CORONAVIRUS

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman’s widow, have gotten a look inside his Florida condo through crime scene photos taken as FBI agents searched the home. They also saw some of her husband Omar Mateen’s web browsing history Tuesday, March 20, 2018, including beheading videos created by the Islamic State group Mateen had pledged allegiance to. Salman is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the 2016 attack that left 49 people dead. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Remembrance events Friday for victims of Pulse Nightclub massacre four years ago

Published: June 12, 2020 9:16 AM EDT
Updated: June 12, 2020 9:55 AM EDT

Friday marks four years since the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire inside the packed club on June 12th, 2016. Mateen was later shot and killed by the police.

At the time, the shooting was the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in modern history. It was later passed by the shooting in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on concertgoers leaving 58 dead.

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to fly at half staff in remembrance of the victims.

There are also several events planned for today in the Orlando area to honor those killed.

Among them, the onePULSE Foundation will hold a virtual annual remembrance ceremony. The pre-taped ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will air on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel.

