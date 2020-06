Protesters shot at with pellet gun in Fort Myers, one hit in the face

At least one person was hit in the face by pellets at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Colonial Bouvard Friday evening.

Four people were holding signs while protesting near the intersection when a person in a car fired shots at them.

The person hit in the face by a pellet was treated at the scene and nobody was transported to the hospital.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Breana Ross



