Protesters demonstrate, march in Punta Gorda with public leaders in attendance

Guest speakers at a Black Live Matter protest in Charlotte County highlighted what the black community has faced for generations Friday. Demonstrators said they were present for the protest in Punta Gorda to inspire change.

After hearing from several black rights activists, protesters marched from Laishley Park to city hall. There, the group held a moment of silence to honor the lives lost. Then, protesters went back to the park where community members detailed the oppression they’ve experienced.

Among protesters were city and county leaders, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

The demonstrators say they’re all marching and will continue to fight for one reason — equality for the black community.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

