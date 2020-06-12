One person dead and another critically injured after vehicle overturns on Imperial Golf Course Blvd in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old man and an unknown passenger were killed and critically injured in a crash on Imperial Golf Course Blvd in Collier County on Thursday.

According to FHP, their vehicle was traveling west on Imperial Golf Course Boulevard, just east of Wedgefield Drive when they veered to the left, traveled onto the wet grassy shoulder, before hitting a body of water and overturning.

As a result, the driver suffered critical injuries and his passenger died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

