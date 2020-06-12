NCH doctor says vaping, COVID-19 can have very similar symptoms

The state warns Florida teens with coronavirus symptoms are getting admitted to the hospital but end up testing negative for the virus. Doctors say it’s because of vaping.

A doctor here at NCH says vaping and COVID-19 can have very similar symptoms.

And parents we spoke to said the one thing that can stop this vaping trend is communication.

Ashley Tollefson says she worries for more than just her kids.

“It concerns me for the general public,” Tollefson said.

And, although her son does not vape, she still thinks about the day it could come.

“I worry that it could be a possibility with the peer pressure that goes on and the bullying,” Tollefson said.

Dr. Benjamin Abo with NCH says vaping, and COVID-19 symptoms could be easy to confuse.

“For the most part from [COVID-19] versus vaping it’s a huge ven diagram with a ton of overlapping,” Abo said. “Alot of lung issues coughing chest pain might be worse when they take a deep breath that could easily be associated with vaping.”

The attorney’s general office says, in Orlando, it’s seen a rise in teens going to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms that proved to be vaping related and not the virus.

“For their general health and [COVID-19] specific, I am worried for them,” Abo said.

Dr. Abo has also noticed the younger generation testing positive for COVID-19 more and more.

“I feel anecdotally that I am seeing a bigger flux of twenties and thirties,” Abo said.

Abo says it is possible this is happening because of their weaker lungs from vaping.

“They are more susceptible to lung infection,” Abo said.

According to Florida Department of Health, every 1 in 4 teens admit to vaping. There have been 119 vaping related pulmonary illnesses statewide.

Parents say it’s scary and talking to your kids about it is very important.

“[During] family meals, talk to your kids,” Tollefson said. “Let them know you can tell me anything. It’s really important to let your kids know you are their advocate, and you are there for them.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know