Many first-time protesters join demonstration in Cape Coral

Protesters across the country are demanding change and police reform. All walks of life are gathering together with the same message.

Protesters in Southwest Florida held a demonstration at reflections park in Cape Coral Friday

There, we spoke to several protesters who have been inspired to take their voices and concerns to the streets for the first time during the movement sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

When we asked why protesters decided now was the time to protest, many of them said they are tired of seeing racial injustice and had to get out to do something. Many of the people we spoke to were publicly protesting in the region for the first time.

“I’m tired,” Felicia Littrell said. “I’m tired of seeing my black brothers and sisters murdered in front of us, literally.”

Littrell says the decision to protest for the first time is not about her. She says it is all about being a voice for her children.

“I have four children that are multiracial, and I need them to see me putting in the work,” Littrell said. “I need my son to come home alive, and I need him to not be in fear of not coming home alive because of a routine traffic stop.”

The protest in Cape Coral was the first time Ophelia Locke went to join the racial injustice movement in public too. She says the lives of people who look like her continue to be threatened.

“I’m sick of systematic oppression,” Locke said. “And because I’m deeply saddened and outraged that I’m even having to have conversations about equality.”

Going out to protest brought a flood of emotions for many first timers.

“I’m somewhere between feeling empowered and feeling overwhelmed with everything,” Locke said.

“I was very emotional,” Littrell said.

But it’s a sense of pride about their role in the push for change that keeps bringing them back for more.

“I have to use my privilege in order to have this situation come to light,” Littrell said.

Some of the first-time protesters told us they will continue to attend as many protests as they can.

“At the end of this all, I would just be really proud to say that I played a role, no matter how small, in a movement that was not just requesting but demanding change,” Locke said.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

