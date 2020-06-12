What parents need to know about safety precautions in place as Lee County summer camps begin Monday

Parents, you have this weekend to get ready for summer camp as It starts on Monday. But things will be different this year as organizers want to make sure your campers are safe.

Since phase two started last week some camps like the ones run by the city of Cape Coral were able to open additional spots for children.

They upped the ten camper to one counselor ratio to a 15 to one ratio, so they will accommodate the same number of students last year just in smaller groups.

Lee County is sticking with a 9 to 1 ratio. Parents are relieved to hear the safety precautions organizers are taking.

“I’m not too worried, they seem to have everything under control and took the proper steps,” said James Walker, who is a parent of a first-time camper.

Both of these programs will follow CDC guideline which includes cleaning high contact surfaces, doors, and light switches regularly.

Campers will not be able to share supplies and one thing you’ll want to make sure your child has this year is a refillable water bottle.

The small groups will not be able to intermingle and anyone can wear a mask —but they are not required.

Cape Coral’s youth supervisor says they’ve created detailed lesson plans that introduce campers to a new activity every 30 minutes.

“There are a lot of activities they’re going to be able to do, unfortunately, we can’t do field trips but we have guest speakers, we have themes each week and we were very extremely detailed activity list for the entire day so they won’t be bored,” said Mark Cagle, Cape Coral Youth Center Supervisor.

Cagle says next week’s theme is carnival, meaning kids will be able to play lots of carnival-style games, make their own caramel apples, and paint their own circus tent.

For more information, and to view the safety precautions the camp has in place you can view the Summer Camp Parental Guide HERE.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

