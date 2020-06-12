Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 1,900 new cases reported in Florida, 177 in SWFL

Friday again marks the second-highest number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in a single day in Florida with 1,902.

As of 11 a.m., there have been 70,971 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 69,341 Florida residents and 1,630 non-Florida residents. There are 2,877 deaths reported and 11,706 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,336,895 tests administered in Florida. A total of 70,971 tests have come back positive, and 1,264,928 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 70,971 (up from 69,069)

Deaths: 2,877 (up from 2,848)

1,902 total new cases reported Friday

29 total new deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 6,484 (up from 6,307)

Deaths: 289 (No increase)

177 total new cases reported Friday

No new deaths reported Friday

Lee County: 2,563 (up from 2,500) – 128 deaths

Collier County: 2,364 (up from 2,291) – 59 deaths

Charlotte County: 522 (up from 515) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 329 (up from 304) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 109 (up from 107) – 1 death

Hendry County: 597 (up from 590) – 19 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

