Founder of Blue Line Bears faces backlash over social media post in midst of police brutality protests

Teenager Megan O’Grady founded Blue Line Bears in 2016 as a way to support the families of fallen police officers.

“After the attack on Dallas in 2016 where The five officers were ambushed and killed that’s when I really decided to start blue line bears because I wanted to do something to help the families,” said O’Grady.

“Over 200 families and over 730 bears,” she explained.

In that time, she has helped more than 200 families by using the uniforms of their fallen family members to create these bears. “When a police officer is killed in the line of duty I take one of their uniform shirts and I make them into teddy bears for the kids,” she said.

O’Grady herself is the daughter of an officer so she feels a special connection to these families. For the past four years, most of her interactions have been supportive, that is, until a few weeks ago when she posted on social media in support of police.

“I posted something on my own social media my personal Instagram and I received a lot of heat from it and I guess I kinda bottled up my sadness in this and is from realizing that I have to unwrap the jeep and all of the officers around the world who are being hurt,” she said.

“We got a bunch of really good comments and then they started being really, really negative,” said O’Grady. “They were like I hope that your dad got shot in the face, I hope that he’s the next officer you have to make a bear for, I hope you and your whole family gets killed— it was really bad.”

It made her breakdown and it was scary for her. “It all kind of came at once the wave of emotions and I just broke down in tears,” said O’Grady. “It’s scary being the child of a law enforcement officer in the environment in the United States right now because more now than ever my dad could leave the house and never come back.”

The O’Grady’s plan to get rid of their Blue Line Bears logo wraps on their cars because they simply aren’t safe to drive. “It feels like everything that I stand for is under attack right now and so it’s heartbreaking seeing it happen,” said O’Grady.

through her post, she just wanted to support law enforcement and let people know that the aversion to police also hurts their families. “Law enforcement isn’t the problem just because there’s a couple bad apples out there doesn’t mean that everyone is bad and we shouldn’t generalize all officers as bad people because they really aren’t,” she said.

“The message that I was trying to get across is this whole thing, this whole police attitude that everyone has right now, well a lot of people have right now, it doesn’t just hurt the police themselves it hurts everyone is associated with them and it hurts their families,” O’Grady said.

She simply wanted to share what it’s like to be the daughter of an officer. “I wanted people to know what it’s like being on the other side of things when you’ve done nothing wrong and you’re being punished for something that someone else did across the United States,” said. O’Grady.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

