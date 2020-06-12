Fort Myers Beach man arrested for misuse of 911

Lee County Sherriff’s have arrested a 37-year-old man in Fort Myers Beach for misuse of 911. Edward Doody III was at Lani Kain on fort Myers Beach when he called Lee County Sherriff’s Deputies stating hat a woman had robbed him of $200 cash.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that Doody was quite intoxicated and had thrown the money down on the bar in the direction of the woman. He then stated that he was going to call a different deputy in order to have the woman arrested.

The deputy on the scene explained that if Doody called another deputy, he would be arrested for misuse of 911.

The staff at Lani Kai wanted Doody out of the establishment. The deputy on the scene attempted to escort him out meanwhile, Doody called 911 again to speak with the operator. At that point, the deputy instructed Doody to put his hands behind his back, he did not comply.

Doody was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and is accused of Misuse of 911 and Resisting an officer without violence. Edward Doody III was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Lee County Sherriff’s Deputies want to remind the public that abusing 911 takes away valuable resources from real emergencies throughout the county. They ask that you only call 911 if you believe it is a true emergency. for all non-emergencies, you can reach LCSO at 239-477-1000.

