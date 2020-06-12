Collier County schools offering online learning for students over the summer

Collier County schools are wasting no time getting students and parents ready for the new year.

They just announced a lot of help for students and teachers over the summer.

School districts are making sure both students and parents are prepped and ready to walk back on campus this fall.

We know a lot of kids can get mentally checked out over the summer, so Collier County is taking steps to make sure that doesn’t happen.

On Monday the district will be launching a series of summer learning activities for students to partake in.

This is designed to keep kids engaged over the summer months for all grades. Some of this includes 3 hours of content per week.

Students can work at their own pace, and nothing is graded.

We also know the district is offering virtual field trips and online summer reading as well.

A parent workshop will also be held on Monday at noon.

The school district still has 200 spots that are available and registration is online.

To register for the parent workshop click HERE. To register your kids for online learning over the summer click HERE.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know