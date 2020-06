Collier County deputy involved in a bad crash overnight

A bad crash between a Collier County deputy’s SUV and another car happened overnight.

The crash happened late Thursday night on U.S. 41 just north of Immokalee Rd.

There was major damage to both vehicles and three ambulances reported to the scene. However, the sheriff’s office says no one has life-threatening injuries.

No details on how the crash happened have been released.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

