Chiquita lock closed due to mechanical failure

The city of Cape Coral says the Chiquita Lock is closed due to a lock gate mechanical failure.

The gate is broken in the closed position and is unable to open.

Boaters should plan their activities accordingly. The Lock will reopen as soon as the emergency repair is complete.

Trust WINK News to alert you as soon as the issue is fixed.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

