Cape Coral police make arrest in May armed robbery case

A 22-year-old man from Northeast cape Coral has been arrested for an armed robbery that took place in May. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on May 28th, Cape Coral Police responded to a call format home in Northeast Cape Coral. The victims stated that they were followed home by two male suspects.

The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and robbed them, taking $20 and a nine-millimeter handgun. On of the victims only knew one of the suspects as ‘Bones.’

Cape Coral’s Major Crime Unit took the case and upon further investigation, identified ‘Bones’ as Jermaine Jquail Neal, 22. On Thursday, U.S Marshals’ Florida Regional fugitive Task Force located found Neal to be residing in Fort Myers and he has since been arrested.

Neal was booked on two felony counts of armed robbery.

Writer: Drew Hill

