Car catches fire at Coastland Center mall in Naples

Friday evening at the parking garage at Coastland Center mall, the Naples Fire-Rescue Department was called to put out a car on fire.

It took two foam shorelines to extinguish the fire. The Jeep pictured was a complete loss, and another car nearby also caught fire.

There were no reported injuries, and, at this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Naples Fire-Rescue Department

Writer: WINK News

