53-year-old Naples man died after vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a tree

Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man from Naples died on Thursday when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

According to FHP, the man was traveling southbound on Lely Resort Blvd on the inside lane approaching US 41 when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle causing it to travel onto the outside lane and over the curb.

The driver’s side of the vehicle struck a tree causing fatal injuries to the man.

The vehicle came to final rest on the grass shoulder facing southbound. The crash remains under investigation.

