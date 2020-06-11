Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 1,700 new cases reported in Florida, 167 in SWFL

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there have been 69,069 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 67,456 Florida residents and 1,613 non-Florida residents. There are 2,848 deaths reported and 11,571 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,307,728 tests administered in Florida. A total of 69,069 tests have come back positive, and 1,237,679 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 69,069 (up from 67,371)

Deaths: 2,848 (up from 2,801)

1,698 total new cases reported Thursday

47 total new deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 6,307 (up from 6,140)

Deaths: 289 (up from 283)

167 total new cases reported Thursday

6 total new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 2,500 (up from 2,422) – 128 deaths (2 new deaths)

Collier County: 2,291 (up from 2,230) – 59 deaths (2 new deaths)

Charlotte County: 515 (up from 505) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 304 (up from 299) – 10 deaths (2 new deaths)

Glades County: 107 (up from 104) – 1 death

Hendry County: 590 (up from 580) – 19 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer.

