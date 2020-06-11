School District of Lee County severs ties with Oakes Farms

The School District of Lee County said it is severing ties with Oakes Farms amid controversy over a Facebook post made by the business owner.

“The School District of Lee County has severed ties with Oakes Farms. The District will soon be working with other suppliers to ensure that fresh fruits and vegetables continue to be provided to our students,” a statement released Thursday said.

The district is the latest to dissociate with Alfie Oakes, owner of Oakes Farms in Collier County, after he made a Facebook post calling the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement “hoaxes.”

A petition went up calling for the school districts in Lee and Collier counties to cancel their contracts with Oakes. The Collier County School District on Tuesday said it would be conducting business elsewhere for the summer.

Oakes told WINK News his post wasn’t meant to offend.

“It’s a tragedy what happened to George Floyd, 100 percent, it’s a tragedy, but it does not warrant, you know, defunding the police department or having no law and order,” he said.

Frank Rincon, director of the Benison Center in Immokalee, also ended his association with Oakes, finding a new partner to help distribute food to those in need: Lipman Farms.

Writer: WINK News

