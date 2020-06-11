Proms scheduled for 2020 graduates of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers high schools
Seniors who attended high school in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers and graduated in 2020 will have a chance to attend their prom this year after all.
Mayor Joe Coviello and the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation announced Thursday that each county high school in the city will have a prom in July. The schedule is below.
Proms – and graduations – were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graduations have been rescheduled, with virtual and in-person ceremonies planned.
The Prom 2020 event will feature six separate prom celebrations, which will be held July 26 to July 31 for seniors from Cape Coral High, Ida Baker High, Island Coast High, Mariner High, North Fort Myers High, and Oasis High School. The proms will be held at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in south Cape Coral.
Schedule:
- Oasis High: Sunday, July 26
- North Fort Myers High: Monday, July 27
- Ida Baker High: Tuesday, July 28
- Island Coast High: Wednesday, July 29
- Mariner High: Thursday, July 30
- Cape Coral High: Friday, July 31
The community prom event is being sponsored by The Cape Coral Rotary Foundation, The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, Ecological Laboratories, LCEC, Storm Smart, IAFF Local 2424 – Cape Coral, Cape Coral I.U.P.A.T. Local 2301, Cape Coral Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 33, Zak’s Jewelry and Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant.