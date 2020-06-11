Lee County schools host parade to celebrate students, encourage people to complete the 2020 Census

Who doesn’t love a parade? Especially one that celebrates students. The event at Harns Marsh Middle School went one better, encouraging everyone to complete the census.

“We can still get our numbers up,” said Lee County School Board member, Gwynetta Gittens.

Gittens is passionate about kids, of course, but she knows how critical it is for people to complete the census because population drives the government’s decisions on federal aide.

“Schools and roads and infrastructure; it’s very important, especially to our community,” she said.

So is honoring our graduating seniors and their parents for not one, but 12 years of good work.

Harns Marsh Middle School principal, Alex Dworzanski, and G Weaver Hips Elementary principal, Dr. Deborah Nauss, say they deserve this day.

“We’re going to be tooting our horns, making some noise and letting everyone know we’re here we haven’t forgotten about anyone,” Nauss said.

“If something happens, the government says to the federal government to FEMA, we need help, we need help out in this area, they will look on the files and say, well, how many people are there? And that’s based on the census numbers,” Gittens said.

With the turnout Thursday, they’re sure to get their message across.

“Something for the kids, something for the census; how can you lose,” Gittens said.

According to 2020Census.gov, so far, more than half the households across America have responded.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline has been pushed back. You have until Oct. 31 to fill yours out online, by phone or by mail.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Briana Harvath

