‘Lake Boyz’ gang member arrested in Cape Coral armed robbery

A member of the “Lake Boyz” has been arrested in connection to a Cape Coral armed robbery, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

CCPD responded to a home in NE Cape Coral on May 28 after the victims reported the robbery. They said when they arrived home, the suspects robbed them at gunpoint, with one of the suspects being known to one of the victims only as “Bones.”

The suspects robbed the victims of $20 in cash and a 9mm handgun.

CCPD’s Major Crimes Unit took the case and were able to identify Jermaine Jquail Neal, 23, as “Bones” based on the evidence.

Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force located Neal in Fort Myers and arrested him on two charges of armed robbery. He was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Neal was captured as a part of an operation to arrest all members of the “Lake Boyz” gang, who caused a myriad of violence in Fort Myers

