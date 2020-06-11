Jacksonville chosen as host city for Republican Convention

Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, announced Thursday that Jacksonville has been selected as the host city to celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump, per the national committee’s press release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the press release. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were both quoted by the RNC, expressing their enthusiasm to receive the president and the RNC convention.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” DeSantis said in the press release. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for the City of Jacksonville to host the celebration of President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination,” Curry said in the press release. “The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy.”

Jimmy Patronis, the Florida chief financial officer, released a separate statement to express his excitement for Jacksonville and the state to receive the national convention.

“Before this pandemic, Florida was welcoming 900 people a day to our state. While they were coming to Florida because of our beaches, our communities, and our low taxes they were also escaping states that were indifferent to business and opportunity,” Patronis shared in his statement. “With the Republican National Convention now headed to Jacksonville, the state of North Carolina is going through the same emotions that the democratic leaders of New York and New Jersey have experienced over the past few years – the feeling of losing their businesses, their capital investments and their people to the state of Florida. Governor DeSantis and Jacksonville’s Mayor Lenny Curry deserve a huge round of applause for this major accomplishment. With President Trump now a Florida resident, this was an easy decision. As Florida continues to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns, the economic opportunities that will arise from the convention coming to Florida will help in getting our state’s revenues back.”

According to the press release, RNC said selection of Jacksonville came after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that the RNC celebration could occur in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The RNC’s executive committee has voted unanimously to allow the official business of the national convention to continue in Charlotte. However, in the press, the RNC said “because the current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte and Gov. Cooper would not work with the RNC to offer guidelines, the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville.”

The celebration of the re-nomination of the President Trump is scheduled take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Related Articles: Jacksonville is a leading final contender for Republican Convention

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know