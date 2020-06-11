Fort Myers expected to request City Walk construction postponement due to runoff in river

The City of Fort Myers confirms it will place a stop-work order on the City Walk construction site in the downtown area Friday morning. This is related to runoff from the construction site believed to be entering the Caloosahatchee River.

According to the city, “The order will stay in place until City Walk demonstrates compliance with stormwater best management practices (BMPs) for onsite containment.”

This expected stop-work order comes after residents and professionals noticed murky patches in the water. Recent storms have been linked to the cause for the runoff from the construction site.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has an open and ongoing investigation into the runoff in the river.

Related Articles: Runoff from construction sites enter Caloosahatchee River

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know