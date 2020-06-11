CORONAVIRUS

Runoff is seen in the Caloosahatchee River near the City Walk construction site in Fort Myers Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Shared with WINK News.
Fort Myers expected to request City Walk construction postponement due to runoff in river

Published: June 11, 2020 10:21 PM EDT
Updated: June 11, 2020 10:28 PM EDT

The City of Fort Myers confirms it will place a stop-work order on the City Walk construction site in the downtown area Friday morning. This is related to runoff from the construction site believed to be entering the Caloosahatchee River.

According to the city, “The order will stay in place until City Walk demonstrates compliance with stormwater best management practices (BMPs) for onsite containment.”

This expected stop-work order comes after residents and professionals noticed murky patches in the water. Recent storms have been linked to the cause for the runoff from the construction site.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has an open and ongoing investigation into the runoff in the river.

