Florida US congressman doesn’t support defunding police, supports improvements

There are groups nationwide pushing to defund police departments across the U.S. And, here in Southwest Florida, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Florida’s 17th Congressional District is making it clear that he doesn’t support that idea.

Rep. Steube, who represents parts of Charlotte County, has a different suggestion on ways to eliminate the bad police behavior in law enforcement without defunding police departments.

“It’s extremely dangerous that people in communities are actually considering defunding and disbanding their police departments while their cities are burning,” Steube told WINK News.

Congressman Steube says he does not see law enforcement defunding in Charlotte County’s future. But says he does support change.

“There’s a lot of different things that we can do as far as training and encourage our officers to make sure that they are following their training protocols,” Steube said.

Sheriff Bill Prummell released his own statement and opinion about the ideas behind defunding of law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

“Defunding law enforcement is political nonsense and a dangerous one at that,” Prummell said in his statement. “As I have said before, the 1% has become 100%. We need to change that narrative and weed out that 1%. The vast majority of law enforcement are good, hardworking people who serve and protect our communities with integrity, professionalism and trust.”

And Police Chief Davis of Punta Gorda Police Department also shared his opinion about a push to defund law enforcement.

“Many departments already operate on lean budgets,” Davis said in his statement. “Reducing funding would adversely affect the necessary services law enforcement agencies provide to our communities and our communities have come to expect from their police departments.”

Congressman Steube points to the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which is legislation introduced by Democrats to reform law enforcement.

Steube supports some elements such as creating a national database, so problematic officers don’t work at another agency without accountability.

But plans to file several amendments next week would change portions of the bill.

Steube says he hopes to hold a roundtable discussion with the sheriffs of the nine districts he represents. He will take their feedback with him to Washington D.C. when he returns next week for the judiciary committee bill markup.

“There are some dangerous elements of the Democrats’ bill that I would not support,” Steube said. “I think there are things like I said that we could work on. But defunding the police departments are definitely not one of them.”

FACT SHEET: JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT OF 2020

https://cdn.winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/fact_sheet_justice_in_policing_act_of_2020.pdf

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know