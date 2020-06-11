AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Martin County girl has been canceled, child found safe

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Martin County.

Kimberly Newberry-Ohler has been found and is safe.

She was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Southeast Dove Street in Hobe Sound, Florida.

She is described as having red hair and blue eyes, about 5’3″ tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe and white Croc shoes.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler last seen in Hobe Sound. She may be with 2 white males in a black 2-door truck. Call Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or 911 with info. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/4CbOzgxFzA — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 11, 2020

Newberry-Ohler may be in the company of two adult males traveling in a black, two-door truck with a roof rack. FDLE says they may have traveled to the Port St. Lucie, Florida area.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry-Ohler is emotionally fragile and may have put herself in harm’s way by connecting with a stranger.

