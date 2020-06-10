Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 1,700 new cases reported in Florida
As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., there have been 67,371 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 65,779 Florida residents and 1,592 non-Florida residents. There are 2,801 deaths reported and 11,345 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,280,003 tests administered in Florida. A total of 67,371 tests have come back positive, and 1,211,652 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 67,371 (up from 66,000)
Deaths: 2,801 (up from 2,765)
- 1,731 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 36 total new deaths reported Wednesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 6,140 (up from 5,971)
Deaths: 283 (up from 280)
- 169 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 3 total new deaths reported Wednesday
Lee County: 2,422 (up from 2,388) – 126 deaths (2 new deaths)
Collier County: 2,230 (up from 2,128) – 57 deaths
Charlotte County: 505 (up from 501) – 72 deaths
DeSoto County: 299 (up from 296) – 8 deaths (1 new death)
Glades County: 104 (up from 86) – 1 death
Hendry County: 580 (up from 572) – 19 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
WEDNESDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES
- Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 8
- Summer BreakSpot ‘Grab & Go’ changes hours of operations
- Mount Hermon Ministries uses platform to educate black community about COVID-19
- Health scientists weigh in on when they will return to everyday activities
RESOURCES
NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis
#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
