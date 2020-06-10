Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 1,700 new cases reported in Florida

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., there have been 67,371 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 65,779 Florida residents and 1,592 non-Florida residents. There are 2,801 deaths reported and 11,345 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,280,003 tests administered in Florida. A total of 67,371 tests have come back positive, and 1,211,652 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 67,371 (up from 66,000)

Deaths: 2,801 (up from 2,765)

1,731 total new cases reported Wednesday

36 total new deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 6,140 (up from 5,971)

Deaths: 283 (up from 280)

169 total new cases reported Wednesday

3 total new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 2,422 (up from 2,388) – 126 deaths (2 new deaths)

Collier County: 2,230 (up from 2,128) – 57 deaths

Charlotte County: 505 (up from 501) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 299 (up from 296) – 8 deaths (1 new death)

Glades County: 104 (up from 86) – 1 death

Hendry County: 580 (up from 572) – 19 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

WEDNESDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

