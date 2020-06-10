Summer BreakSpot ‘Grab & Go’ changes hours of operations

Beginning the week of June 15, the Summer BreakSpot “Grab & Go” meal service on Lee County School District campuses and bus routes will operate Monday through Thursday only.

Breakfast and lunch meal bags for Friday will be provided on Thursday. The first Friday without meal service will be June 19.

The District currently distributes meals at 40 school sites and nine bus routes. The full list of sites is available HERE.

Summer BreakSpot provides free grab-and-go meals to kids and teens 18 and younger while schools are closed.

To find a “Grab & Go” meal site near you, please visit www.LeeSchools.net, Dial 2-1-1 or text FOODFL to 877-877. Meal sites and serving times are subject to change based on participation.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know