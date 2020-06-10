Questions remain over survival of youth sports during, after pandemic

A healthy outlet for kids that families have enjoyed for decades may not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say youth sports are taking a hit and the losses could have long-term effects.

“I like going out and competing and having fun,” said 15-year-old Timmy Miller, who plays for the Gateway Flag Football League. “I made a lot of friends through playing.”

After nine years on the field, Timmy says playing flag football has changed his life for the better – and the benefits aren’t just social.

He said, “It gets me more conditioned for other leagues or something at my school. I feel like it helps my health a lot.”

Research finds that competitive sports help young athletes lower their rates of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, the spring season ended up getting canceled. They say as a non-profit league, they weren’t in a position to give everybody a refund, so players received credit for a future season.

Experts warn, some leagues, which rely on registration fees, concession sales, fundraisers and donations, may not come back at all.

Luke Zaientz is with the PLAY Sports Coalition. He explains, “Certain businesses are very fragile when things like pandemics come around. Most of the groups that are creating experiences for kids are not wildly profitable. Organizations that survive, often have less of an ability to take in disadvantaged families and kids. And then there’s a lot of organizations that were on the fringe that just don’t make it.”

PLAY Sports is lobbying Congress to help youth sports programs survive the pandemic, but he says leagues have work to do too, reassuring families it’s safe to come back.

“For parents, they’re kind of in a weird time, where they’re trying to make a decision about the safety for their kids. It’s certainly not a perfect answer staying home and playing video games all day. It’s not a perfect answer of going out and having some risk of getting sick either,” Zaientz added.

But for Timmy, the idea of hanging up his flag and cleats: “That would hurt a lot because I have a lot of memories playing flag football, and it being done – it wouldn’t be good … I wouldn’t probably be as active.”

The PLAY Sports Coalition created a playbook based on CDC guidelines to help youth sports leagues prepare to play again.

It covers topics like how to assess contagion risks and what to do if a player gets sick.

Resources

Reporter: Veronica Marshall



