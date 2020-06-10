Police still searching for suspect wanted for two overnight robberies in April

Nearly two months after an armed suspect robbed two North Fort Myers convenience stores, Crime Stoppers is still looking for information to help detectives bring him into custody.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday, April 15th at the 7-Eleven store located at 15999 N. Cleveland Avenue. A store clerk said the person entered the store wearing a bandana over his face when he approached the counter. He pointed a small-caliber silver semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded all the cash in the register. After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in a silver four-door sedan, headed westbound on Littleton Road.

Roughly a half-hour later, the same suspect walked into the Circle K, located at 4600 Bayline Drive. After briefly browsing through the store, he approached the check-out counter and pointed a gun at the clerk, again demanding all the money in the register. In fear for her life, the clerk complied, after which the suspect fled eastbound on foot.

The suspect is described as 5’5″, fair-skinned, with dark eyes, approximately 150 pounds, and likely in his mid to late 20s.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information that leads to his arrest will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

