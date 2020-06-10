NAACP, community leaders host vigil for peace at justice center in Punta Gorda

Dozens of people gathered and prayed for peace, justice and change Wednesday at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda.

We went to the public gathering and spoke to community leaders, including Rev. Louis Anderson, the president of the NAACP in Charlotte County. Local officials were also present.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Erika Jackson.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



