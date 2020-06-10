Mount Hermon Ministries is using their platform to educate the black community about the virus

The black community is suffering more than others from the coronavirus and at Mount Hermon Ministries in Fort Myers where on Wednesday the church is using the pulpit to reach out and educate the community about the virus.

Nadine Singh runs this mobile health clinic outside Mount Hermon Church to provide health services to people who are uninsured.

Since resuming her practice on June 1, she’s partnered with Lab Corp to provide free coronavirus testing.

“We are number one susceptible to high blood pressure, diabetes and so going into this we already have multiple pre-existing conditions. Also on a social and economical level, basically low income, no housing, majority of homeless so with the pandemic such as this it will affect us tremendously,” said Singh, who works with Premier Mobile Health.

When you look at Lee County’s demographics the black community makes up less than 10 percent of the population while holding 17 percent of positive coronavirus cases.

The pastor at Mount Hermon Ministries says he has a duty to educate his congregation on how to fight for social justice and keep themselves safe during this pandemic.

“Understanding that just because the coronavirus is not in the news cycle, it does not mean that it is not still here the virus is here, it still seeks to replicate, it still seeks to spread, it’s in its DNA and we still have to practice safety measures,” said Reverend Dr. William Glover.

The symposium will begin live streaming at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

