Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tammy Ames (DOB 5/22/67) – Crime Stoppers added Ames to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list last week. She has two felony original warrant for the sale and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and the possession of cocaine.

FMPD busted a large drug operation earlier this year and Ames is one of the final suspects still at large. She has 25 previous bookings locally for burglary, drugs, fraudulent possession of credit cards, larceny theft, and providing false information to law enforcement.

In addition to her local time behind bars, she’s also spent some time with the Florida Department of Corrections with two sentences there for theft and fraud.

She is a registered convicted felon who has been known to use a list of aliases including Beth Wertin, Tammy Kelly, Molly Bissom and Tammy Pimes. She is 5’6”, 175 pounds and was last known to be living in East Fort Myers.

Zachary Kenst (DOB 9/21/92) – He has a violation of probation warrant in Lee County for three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

He broke into a dozen cars during the course of one night, stealing cash, credit cards, power tools, jewelry and other items. He then used some of the stolen credit cards to rack up purchases for food, clothing and electronics.

That crime landed him in the Lee County Jail for eight months, and three weeks ago, he violated his probation.

He is 5’9”, 160 pounds and has multiple tattoos, including a spiderweb and tombstones on his chest, a cross and a sun on his right shoulder and a skull with a man holding a gun on his left shoulder.

He is possibly hiding out in either Lehigh or Cape Coral. And upon his arrest, he’ll be held without bond.

Luwin Cristian Contreras Rivera (DOB 10/8/88) – He is wanted in Collier County for five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and has been on the run since late November 2019.

His local rap sheet isn’t too extensive, with arrests for theft, fraud/impersonation, providing false information to law enforcement and some DL violations. He was last known to be living in Golden Gate, where he worked as a construction laborer (framing and finishing and concrete pumping).

He is 5’8”, 130 pounds with numerous tattoos on both arms. He could be using the aliases of Arbin Dorian Contrera Rivera, Cristian Castro, or Cristian Flores.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



