Lee County School District in need of teachers, hosting webinars to recruit

Lee County needs hundreds of teachers and Wednesday, the district hosted multiple, online events to recruit the people who will teach your children this fall.

Suzette Rivera masted in communications and started her career in human resources.

“I did that for a couple of years and then went into the classroom,” she said.

The classroom, she learned, was her passion.

“What I did is I took a subject area test and that’s available for anyone who holds a bachelor’s degree,” she explained.

Now, Rivera helps others like recent grads who can’t find a job in their field or people who simply want a career change.

“Despite everything going on, we are having students continuing to enroll in our school system and the need for teachers is still very much there,” she said.

Lee County is looking to hire hundreds of teachers and COVID-19 showed even when all else shuts down, teaching is here to stay.

“Our schools were still operating, maybe not in person, not traditionally, but our students still needed to receive quality education,” she said.

So Wednesday morning, the school district held a virtual webinar.

“We hosted a ‘Hot to Become a Teacher’ workshop. Really, the purpose of it was to engage our community in the process of how they can become a teacher with having a degree outside of education,” River said.

Rivera says the subject areas schools are always recruiting for are math, science, special needs, English and elementary education.

They’ll be hosting another webinar at 5 p.m. If you’d like to participate, click here.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know