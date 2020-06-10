Collier County Sheriff’s Office implements specific directive for deputies to intervene in regard to use of force

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it would be implementing a new ethics policy.

The official policy was signed by Sheriff Kevin Rambosk and denotes a “very clear and specific directive” the deputies have a duty to intervene in regard to use of force.

Rambosk says CCSO has had duty to intervene language in the policy for several years, both in their code of ethics and jail operations policy, however in light of the current events surrounding George Floyd, the sheriff’s office wanted to make sure that police was clear.

The police reads exactly as follows:

Deputies have a duty to intervene to prevent or stop the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer or corrections officer.

In the Facebook post, Rambosk also noted, “As a CALEA ‘Accredited with Excellence’ agency, we are constantly reviewing our policies and procedures in order to provide the most professional of best practices to our community. I am committed to the ongoing review of our policies and practices for continued improvement of safety, respect, fairness and equality for all.”

