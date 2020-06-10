Calusa Waterkeeper tests for source of Billy’s Creek contamination

Fecal bacteria contamination in Billy’s Creek has been a concern for years, and a local group, Calusa Waterkeeper, is working to fix the problem. They hope new testing will help determine where the bacteria is coming from.

Billy’s Creek winds from Fort Myers to the Caloosahatchee, but fecal bacteria has been plaguing this waterway for at least two decades.

A City of Fort Myers Central Wastewater Treatment Facility sits along the river off Michigan Avenue, behind the Fort Myers Cemetary.

Ed Shinouskis, a ranger with the Calusa Waterkeeper said, “When my wife Chris and I moved down here four years ago, we thought we were moving to paradise … Lo and behold, we realized that there’s quite a few environmental issues.”

Shinouskis grew up in Flint, Michigan and says he’s familiar with water quality issues.

He and his wife help Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani sample fecal bacteria in Billy’s Creek.

“We thought this would be a great way to give back to the community.” Shinouskis said, “So if it’s all sewage or treated wastewater or agricultural waste, or pollution, nutrient pollution, we can determine the origin, specific origin of that source.”

And the sampling has deeper meaning going beneath the surface.

Nonnel Galaviz-Johnson, Billy’s Creek outreach coordinator explains that “The communities around Billy’s Creek are predominantly black and Hispanic, and so this is a social justice issue as well. And they know what’s best for their communities, so we’re trying to work with them and help restore the creek.”

The second phase of this study is slated for September where the Calusa Waterkeeper will compare the seasonal impacts on Billy’s Creek and the Caloosahatchee.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Derrick Shaw

