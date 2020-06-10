CORONAVIRUS

Bear hit, killed on I-75 near Daniels Parkway

Published: June 10, 2020 3:48 PM EDT
Updated: June 10, 2020 5:16 PM EDT

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and local partner law enforcement agencies receiving reports at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, of a juvenile bear in the area of Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers.

FWC officers and Lee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the bear, but before officers were able to locate it, FHP received a report that a bear was hit on I-75 near Daniel’s Parkway.

While there is no way to confirm that the sightings and this incident involved the same bear, FWC said it is possible that this is the same bear.

There is a robust bear population in Lee County and during this time of the year and sightings are not uncommon, since juvenile bears are leaving the family unit and looking to establish an area of their own.

Also, June is the start of bear breeding season and bears may travel more widely in search of a mate. If potential attractants such as garbage, pet food and birdseed are secured, bears should not linger.

In addition to securing attractants, the FWC urges the public not to approach a bear if they see one, and to keep a safe distance. If you do encounter a bear at close range, do not run. Remain standing upright, speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice, and back up slowly while leaving the bear with a clear escape route.

Report human-bear conflicts to the FWC’s Southwest Regional Office at (863) 648-3200.

For more information about the Florida black bear, please visit MyFWC.com/Bear.

The FWC also provides resources and tips through the Guide to Living in Bear Country brochure.

