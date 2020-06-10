20-year-old Naples man memorialized after skydiving death

A memorial service was held Wednesday for a 20-year-old Naples man who died while skydiving last weekend.

Justin Swaggerty died during a skydiving trip in South Carolina. Swaggerty’s mother says he loved aviation and died while studying in the Carolinas.

Friends and family gathered at Seagate Beach Park in Collier County to remember Swaggerty.

People we spoke to told us Swaggerty was a one-of-a-kind individual. And loved ones gathered dressed in white to show that he is in heaven now.

Skydive Carolina says Swaggerty died Saturday trying to land his parachute. It says his parachute deployed fine. But, while he was trying to land, he hit a plane.

Swaggerty’s mother said his smile could light up the room. And he always dreamed of being a pilot. His friends and family say they still don’t feel like his death has become reality.

Gatherers planned to light candles together in Swaggerty’s honor during his memorial service.

Reporter: Taylor Smith



