2 sets of children’s remains found at home of man tied to missing Idaho kids, prosecutor says

Published: June 10, 2020 2:44 PM EDT

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed they uncovered two sets of children’s remains at an Idaho man’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two kids. The case has drawn global attention, in part due to links to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

In a press release, the Rexburg Police Department said the family had been notified that two sets of unidentified human remains had been found. They said autopsy results were pending.

Chad Daybell, who is married to the missing children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was 7 when he vanished, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. The couple turned up in Hawaii months later.

