Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: Total number cases reported in Florida reaches 66,000; SWFL cases near 6,000

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., there have been 66,000 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 64,448 Florida residents and 1,552 non-Florida residents. There are 2,765 deaths reported and 11,185 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,259,283 tests administered in Florida. A total of 66,000 tests have come back positive, and 1,192,305 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 66,000 (up from 64,904)

Deaths: 2,765 (up from 2,712)

1,096 total new cases reported Tuesday

53 total new deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 5,971 (up from 5,819)

Deaths: 280 (up from 275)

152 total new cases reported Tuesday

8 total new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 2,388 (up from 2,315) – 124 deaths (7 new deaths)

Collier County: 2,128 (up from 2,070) – 57 deaths

Charlotte County: 501 (up from 500) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 296 (up from 284) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 86 (up from 85) – 1 death

Hendry County: 572 (up from 565) – 19 deaths (1 new death)

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

TUESDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 8

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

