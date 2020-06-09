Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: Total number cases reported in Florida reaches 66,000; SWFL cases near 6,000
As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., there have been 66,000 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 64,448 Florida residents and 1,552 non-Florida residents. There are 2,765 deaths reported and 11,185 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,259,283 tests administered in Florida. A total of 66,000 tests have come back positive, and 1,192,305 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 66,000 (up from 64,904)
Deaths: 2,765 (up from 2,712)
- 1,096 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 53 total new deaths reported Tuesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 5,971 (up from 5,819)
Deaths: 280 (up from 275)
- 152 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 8 total new deaths reported Tuesday
Lee County: 2,388 (up from 2,315) – 124 deaths (7 new deaths)
Collier County: 2,128 (up from 2,070) – 57 deaths
Charlotte County: 501 (up from 500) – 72 deaths
DeSoto County: 296 (up from 284) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 86 (up from 85) – 1 death
Hendry County: 572 (up from 565) – 19 deaths (1 new death)
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
TUESDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES
- Coronavirus spread by people with no symptoms ‘appears to be rare,’ WHO official says
- Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 8
- Cape Coral establishes program to help businesses impacted by coronavirus
UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:
TBA
RESOURCES
NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis
#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL
FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 8
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.