Sean Lortz (Credit: LCSO booking photo from previous arrest)
Suspect arrested in Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven robbery

Published: June 9, 2020 5:50 PM EDT

A suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery of a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven that occurred in April.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Tuesday that Sean Robert Lortz, 19, has been charged following an anonymous tip that led to his arrest.

The robbery occurred April 21 at the 7-Eleven store at 4325 Lee Blvd. Lee County deputies said the suspect fired several shots from a semi-automatic handgun while demanding cash, which the clerk gave him.

No one was injured during the incident.

Lortz will be booked into the Lee County Jail Tuesday evening.

Writer:Jackie Winchester
